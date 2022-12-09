He said 523,666 applications were received for 10,000 posts.
Unemployment statistics for the third quarter of this year were recorded at 32.9%, a 1% decrease from the second quarter.
Masemola outlined his department's focus areas for the festive season:
- gender-based violence and femicide;
- intensifying efforts to combat aggravated robberies;
- enhancing border security;
- enforcing legislation;
- bylaws; and
- road safety.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | More than 500,000 apply for 10,000 police posts
Image: Sikho Ntshobane
Recently recruited police officers will start fighting crime over the festive season, says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Listen for more details:
He said 523,666 applications were received for 10,000 posts.
Unemployment statistics for the third quarter of this year were recorded at 32.9%, a 1% decrease from the second quarter.
Masemola outlined his department's focus areas for the festive season:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
We can’t have every officer at every corner, says JMPD amid frustration over load-shedding affecting traffic
Cele lauds the opening of Inanda satellite police station at hotel
10,000 new boots on the ground to fight festive season crime
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos