South Africa

Several major roads in Joburg flooded due to heavy rains

Rail service between Naledi in Soweto and Johannesburg suspended

09 December 2022 - 10:44
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Heavy rains caused flooding on Johannesburg roads on Friday morning. File photo.
Heavy rains caused flooding on Johannesburg roads on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has reported numerous flooding incidents on major roads across Joburg, Roodepoort and Soweto.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received reports of flooding in many parts of the city after heavy rains on Friday morning.

Fihla said the worst affected areas included Westlake Road near Florida Lake and Albertina Sisulu Road.

Parts of Hendrik Potgieter Road towards Ruimsig were also affected.

He said other areas in Roodepoort were affected by localised flooding.

Wet weekend on the cards for Gauteng

Wet weather conditions will continue in Gauteng over the weekend, with disruptive rainfall expected in the southern parts of the province on Sunday.
News
1 hour ago

Parts of Soweto — including Klipspruit Valley Road, Mncube Drive and Moroka Nancefield Road — were also affected.

Metrorail has suspended trains in Soweto due to overhead wires being struck by lightning and flooding along the Naledi to Dube line.

The Naledi to Johannesburg line, using the new electric trains which returned to service more than a week ago, will not operate on Friday, Metrorail announced.

Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said commuters are advised to seek alternative transport until further notice.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Jukskei baptism tragedy: Search for missing victims enters day 6

The search for victims swept away by flash floods during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River continues.
News
22 hours ago

IN PICS | 'Storm from hell' — Spike hailstones batter Gauteng

Spike hailstones covered parts of Gauteng in a white blanket after a thunderstorm swept across the city on Monday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Pothole-related accident claims on the rise

An insurer has recorded a 15% increase in pothole-related accident claims this year compared to last year — and a 9% increase in tyre damage claims ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  4. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  5. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar