South Africa

Six focus areas for police this festive season

09 December 2022 - 16:13 By Rorisang Kgosana
Among the police's focus areas this festive season will be road safety. File photo.
Among the police's focus areas this festive season will be road safety. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The police have identified six focus areas in which they will intensify efforts during the festive season.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola addressed the media on Friday about measures the SAPS has put in place. He said these were in full swing, with arrests, patrols and stop and searches heightened.

GBV and femicide

The first focus area is gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, with police tracking and tracing suspects.

“As an organisation, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of women, children and vulnerable groups, not only during the 16-days period, but throughout the year,” Masemola said.

Aggravated robberies

The second area is aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, ATM bombings, car hijackings and residential and business robberies. This is due to an influx of cash and people at shopping centres and malls.

“This is the time where people share money and their hard-earned savings, but it is also a period where criminals pounce on these unsuspecting victims to rob them of their belongings.”

LISTEN | More than 500,000 apply for 10,000 police posts

Recently recruited police officers will start fighting crime over the festive season, says national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
News
2 hours ago

Border security

Third on the list is enhancing border security, as thousands are expected to enter and exit the country. Search operations have been amplified to prevent and combat human and drug trafficking, including illegal crossings.

Enforcing legislation

The fourth priority is illegal firearms, second-hand goods and ensuring liquor outlets comply with legislation, including trading hours. This means taverns, shebeens and nightclubs will be targeted.

Bylaws

“The fifth area of focus is the enforcement of bylaws, targeting hijacked and deserted buildings, destruction of essential infrastructure, extortion and the unlawful use of fire crackers,” said Masemola.

Road safety

Last, police will focus on road safety, as many are expected to travel for the holidays. Motorists should expect roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints, at which metro and provincial and national traffic police will be in attendance. 

“We have been hard at work in consistently developing and reviewing interventions in response to the analysis of crime patterns and emerging crime trends in the country”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

We can’t have every officer at every corner, says JMPD amid frustration over load-shedding affecting traffic

While stage 6 load-shedding continues, Joburg metro police says its hands are full and it will not dispatch extra officers to control traffic during ...
News
4 hours ago

Cele lauds the opening of Inanda satellite police station at hotel

The facility is set to be of much-needed assistance to the crime-ridden township, which has one of the highest crime rates.
News
1 day ago

Law enforcement visibility is one part of Gauteng’s festive season safety plan

The Gauteng community safety department says there will be targeted law-enforcement interventions aimed at maintaining high visibility on critical ...
News
1 day ago

Limpopo cop among seven suspects arrested for convenience store robbery

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store at a filling station on the N1 in the Vhembe district in ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  4. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  5. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...