South Africa

WATCH | No bail for 12 accused of killing e-hailing driver in Cape Town

09 December 2022 - 08:59 By TANYA STEENKAMP

The suspects accused of murdering e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala have been denied bail.

Mafalala was fatally assaulted in Parkwood, Cape Town in May. Members of the community allegedly attacked Mafalala and set him alight after false information that he had kidnapped children in the area.

Twelve people, including a minor, are charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

One of the accused is a minor and appeared separately.

Two of the accused are also charged with incitement to commit murder and robbery as they are alleged to have fetched community members and brought them to the deceased.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said: “The deceased’s death was both extremely brutal and callous and exhibited a high degree of violence by the mob. It is clear the mob responsible for his death was in excess of 200 people and many have not been identified.”

Mafalala was robbed of his sneakers, jeans, wallet, and cellphone, and his car was stripped of audio equipment before he was murdered.

When Bawa said bail was not being granted, some of the accused cried and there were rumblings from members of the Parkwood community in attendance.

Bawa said none of the accused were able to prove they had exceptional personal circumstances that would warrant bail.

During the bail hearing, some of the accused admitted to the fatal assault while others denied being present when the incident took place.

One accused claimed he was there to try help Mafalala.

Mafalala’s four sisters and two nieces were in attendance and wore T-shirts with the deceased’s image.

Police officers escorted Mafalala’s family members out of a separate exit from the court building due to safety concerns.

While happy with the outcome, his sisters were emotional when speaking about the case and their brother.

His sister Dunyiswa Mafalala said: “It is not easy and we have not healed yet. We are trying to move on but every time we speak about it, it comes back.  It keeps coming back.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Alleged instigators deny role in Abongile Mafalala attack, murder

Two of the people accused of murdering Abongile Mafalala say there is no evidence linking them to the mob justice killing.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | City official accused of joining mob attack while on the job

A city of Cape Town worker, accused of using a spade to beat slain e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, has pleaded with the Wynberg magistrate’s ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | 'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak outside court

Eleven people accused of murdering e-hailing taxi driver Abongile Mafalala appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  4. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  5. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar