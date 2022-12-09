Wet weather conditions will continue in Gauteng over the weekend, with disruptive rainfall expected in the southern parts of the province on Sunday.
Senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service Jan Vermeulen said cloudy conditions with scattered showers will continue over most parts of Gauteng during the weekend.
He said scattered showers will persist on Friday and Saturday, while other provinces should not expect severe weather conditions.
On Thursday night heavy rain fell over parts of Johannesburg. Several major roads were flooded in Roodepoort, Soweto and Krugersdorp.
Wet weekend on the cards for Gauteng
Image: Sipho @Sipho_msiphoz via Twitter
TimesLIVE
