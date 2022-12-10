South Africa

Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding

10 December 2022 - 13:46 By TIMESLIVE
Stage 5 load-shedding has been implemented until further notice.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.

The power utility announced on Saturday afternoon that this was due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations.

TimesLIVE

