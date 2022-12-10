South Africa

Peddler of abortion pills fined R8,000

10 December 2022 - 10:53
The East London magistrates' court has slapped an abortion pills peddler with an R8 000 fine.
The East London magistrates' court has slapped an abortion pills peddler with an R8 000 fine.
Image: 123RF/LEIGH ANNEF

The East London magistrate's court has fined a man R8,000 for selling abortion pills.

Julius Kintu, 36, was sentenced on Friday after his conviction for contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act. The Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau, working with crime intelligence, investigated people suspected of flooding the East London community with Cytotec tablets.

Three men bust for R400m worth of cocaine

The Hawks have swooped on three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m in the Western Cape.
News
4 months ago

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the team of investigators witnessed several purchases of the pills between October 21 2021 and November  11 2021. This led to Kintu’s arrest.

“At the time of his arrest, 120 Cytotec tablets were confiscated together with cash to the value of R3,250,” said Mgolodela.

Kintu, who had been out on bail, was sentenced to an R8,000 fine or 21 months behind bars.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Court terminates man’s abortion tablets business

The regional court in East London has handed a five-year jail sentence to a man bust for illegally selling abortion pills
News
1 year ago

Judge grants rogue cop's victims R1.9m in damages claim

Taxpayers have to foot almost R2m in damages for a top Hawks sleuth’s heavy-handedness
News
3 years ago

Hawks’ ‘Project Disprin’ nets suspect with steroids worth R300,000

An Mpumalanga man has been arrested for selling steroids.
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Khekhe moved out of C-Max after a threat of court action South Africa
  2. R60m vehicle licence fee dumping case postponed until February Consumer Live
  3. ‘Nothing suggested she would kill herself’: Malema shocked by celebrity makeup ... South Africa
  4. Zuma's bid to remove Billy Downer shot down by Constitutional Court South Africa
  5. Brutus Malada’s ‘fiancée’ shocked after he ties the knot with Joburg mayor Mpho ... South Africa

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...