South Africa

Body of cop who died in Soweto floods recovered

11 December 2022 - 14:52 By TImesLIVE
Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka who died during the flash floods in Soweto was an in-transit VIP Protector. He had 15 years’ service having joined SAPS in 2007.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS

Two days after his disappearance, police have confirmed that the body of a policeman who died during the flash floods in Soweto was found on Sunday. 

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy rain on Friday.

“Since then, search and rescue teams have been hard at work in recovering the member’s body. The 36-year-old warrant officer Ntsako Pataka was attached to the division: protection and security services (PSS) where he served as an in-transit VIP protector. The member had 15 years’ service having joined the organisation in 2007.” 

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola expressed his gratitude to the rescuers who found Pataka's body. 

“This is a tragic ending for us as the SAPS and the family of the member, we were hoping for a positive outcome. We thank all teams involved in this operation for their efforts in finding the body of the deceased member,” said Masemola. 

He thanked Pataka for his dedication to the police ministry. 

Meanwhile, chaplains and psychologists were being deployed to counsel Pataka's family and colleagues. 

TimesLIVE

