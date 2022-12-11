South Africa

Ramaphosa confident Mchunu will fix Giyani water woes as probe continues

11 December 2022 - 20:37 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu on Sunday addressed villagers of Giyani who are still waiting for water.
Image: Supplied

The Special Investigating Unit is now probing nine separate cases surrounding the failed multi-million rand Giyani Bulk Water Project which was meant to benefit 55 Limpopo villages.

This was revealed by water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu on Sunday as he conducted an inspection at the Nandoni Dam water pump station in Limpopo. Mchunu was making an oversight visit to the Mopani district to assess water infrastructure projects.

He was joined by President Cyril Ramaphosa who hosted an imbizo in the area.

“We looked at how the department was performing on delivering water. The SIU has seven investigations under way to do with this scheme. They have applied for two more investigations, meaning we will have nine cases being investigated,” Mchunu said.

“We are looking forward to when these reports come out and point to specific culprits on the disappearance of funds which is part of the R3bn that disappeared ... It was money that was meant to change your lives,” Mchunu said.

Giyani residents called for a realistic timeline of when the water issues would be resolved. 

Addressing residents, Ramaphosa expressed his confidence in Mchunu, saying he had extensively invested in understanding the water situation all over the country.

He assured residents that there was progress on the Nandoni water project but admitted residents were justified in their frustrations.

The project began seven years ago under then water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Residents were promised a stable water supply as the project costs ballooned from R2.2bn to R3.2bn over the years. But to date, the taps still run dry.

The water project, spearheaded by the Lepelle Northern Water Board, had been beset by corruption. 

