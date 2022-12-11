“Load-shedding is not a deliberate act by the government, by Eskom management. It's just what we are dealing with in terms of the power station that keeps breaking and this has been happening for quite some time and we are dealing with the problem,” he said.
After the stage 6 announcement, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan demanded swift action from Eskom's board.
Ramaphosa did not give details on the meeting but said the government was working hard on the problem.
WATCH | Ramaphosa and ministers to meet over Eskom stage 6 escalation
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he plans to meet his ministers about the electricity crisis.
He was speaking at an ANC Letsema campaign event in Cape Town. Ramaphosa was asked about the current state of electricity supply, after Eskom moved the country to stage 6 last week.
He said South Africa was not the only country with energy concerns.
