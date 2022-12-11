South Africa

WATCH | Ramaphosa and ministers to meet over Eskom stage 6 escalation

11 December 2022 - 13:22 By Zukile Daniel

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he plans to meet his ministers about the electricity crisis.

He was speaking at an ANC Letsema campaign event in Cape Town. Ramaphosa was asked about the current state of electricity supply, after Eskom moved the country to stage 6 last week. 

He said South Africa was not the only country with energy concerns.

“Load-shedding is not a deliberate act by the government, by Eskom management. It's just what we are dealing with in terms of the power station that keeps breaking and this has been happening for quite some time and we are dealing with the problem,” he said.

After the stage 6 announcement, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan demanded swift action from Eskom's board.

Ramaphosa did not give details on the meeting but said the government was working hard on the problem. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding

Eskom has implemented stage 5 load-shedding until further notice.
News
1 day ago

Pressure mounts on Gordhan to act against Eskom boss

Pressure is mounting on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom board to take action against CEO André de Ruyter as the country was ...
News
1 day ago

Switch off politicians and switch on the lights

South Africans have finally accepted that power blackouts are a permanent feature of their lives. We have mastered the load-shedding lingo and have ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  3. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  4. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  5. Postbank’s fraud crisis deepens with R150m already lost to theft News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail