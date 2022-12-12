South Africa

Four children among 11 killed in Free State accident

12 December 2022 - 07:56
Eleven people died when a taxi and truck collided in the Free State in the early hours on Monday.
Image: Free State EMS

Eleven people died in a road accident in the Free State on Monday.

“At about 3.25am emergency medical services were activated for a collision on the N1 between Verkeerdevlei and Winburg. A truck and a taxi had collided head-on. Bodies were lying on the side of the road and people were trapped in the taxi,” said Free State emergency services spokesperson Sipho Towa.

Towa said five women, four children and two men were killed, two people were critically injured and one person suffered minor injuries.

The patients have been transported to Pelonomi Trauma Hospital.

The south-bound lanes are closed.

TimesLIVE

