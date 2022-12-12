The weather service said: “There is an improvement from the western side from Tuesday but for the eastern and south-eastern side we will see rain continuing to fall over the next seven days, until December 18.”
“The Western Cape and Northern Cape will start drying up from Tuesday. While it is expected to start clearing up around the central interior, it looks like something is developing around the tropics of Botswana and Namibia which is likely to cause more rain for the central region.”
Nhlapho said flooding in low-lying areas and damage to infrastructure in many parts of the country was expected in the coming days.
Johannesburg remains one of the hardest-hit regions after flash floods, which have seen emergency service workers stretched thin across the city as they carry out rescue operations.
Rain forecast for most parts of South Africa over the next week
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
With the exception of parts of the Northern and Western Cape, most parts of the country will experience wet weather for the next seven days, according to the South African Weather Service.
Forecaster Lulama Nhlapho said rainfall would continue over the next week building up to the Christmas weekend.
The weather service issued warnings for thunderstorms in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape. A warning for extreme discomfort was issued for the Western Cape as temperatures are set to soar in and around Cape Town despite rainfall.
Heavy downpours in Durban on Sunday night into Monday morning resulted in flooding on several major roads.
TimesLIVE
