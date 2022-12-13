Five years later, five men who robbed Phoenix jewellery store are convicted

South Africa

The Verulam magistrate's court has convicted five men who robbed a store in Phoenix and fled with R2m worth of jewellery five years ago. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

Five men who robbed a store in Durban's Phoenix Plaza and fled with about R2m worth of jewellery in 2018 were found guilty on three counts of robbery each this week.

The Verulam magistrate’s court convicted Siyanda Mthethwa, 30, Siyanda Blose, 35, Philani Ngwane, 27, Mbongeni Mlotshwa, 26, and Siboniso Ndlovu, 24, for the robbery of Mayuris Jewellers in February 2018.

“They were spotted by an off-duty policeman, who pursued them. Soon other police officers joined the chase and the suspects were arrested with the jewellery still in their possession,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said on Tuesday.

The men were remanded in custody until January 23 2023 for sentencing proceedings.

