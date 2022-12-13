The health department has dismissed messages circulating on social media calling for people to wear face masks because of the alleged detection of a new Covid-19 variant of concern.
The department said it has noted the misleading message attributed to the health ministry.
Fake news
Department spokesperson Foster Mohale dismissed the claims, calling them “fake news”.
“The department would like to dismiss this as fake news by faceless sources whose sole intention is to create unnecessary panic,” Mohale said in a statement.
“The fact of the matter is the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a notification in October this year on the Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and XBB, detected around the world as part of ongoing work to track variants by the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).”
What is the role of the TAG-VE?
“The role of the TAG-VE is to alert the WHO if a variant that can cause more severe disease, or lead to large epidemic waves causing increased burden to the healthcare system, is emerging and likely to pose a significant threat,” said Mohale
He said there was currently no epidemiological evidence that these sublineages will be of substantially greater risk compared with other Omicron sublineages.
“The department, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and other scientists, continues to monitor all Covid-19 lineages, and appeals to South Africans to continue to be vigilant as they embark on festive season activities.
“The known Covid-19 virus variants are still in circulation, and we are not off the hook from the pandemic, hence people are urged to vaccinate and take booster shots that they qualify for to enhance their level of immunity,” said Mohale.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Health department clears the air on social media reports of new Covid-19 variant
Image: 123rf/kellyermis
The health department has dismissed messages circulating on social media calling for people to wear face masks because of the alleged detection of a new Covid-19 variant of concern.
The department said it has noted the misleading message attributed to the health ministry.
Fake news
Department spokesperson Foster Mohale dismissed the claims, calling them “fake news”.
“The department would like to dismiss this as fake news by faceless sources whose sole intention is to create unnecessary panic,” Mohale said in a statement.
“The fact of the matter is the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a notification in October this year on the Omicron sublineages BQ.1 and XBB, detected around the world as part of ongoing work to track variants by the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE).”
What is the role of the TAG-VE?
“The role of the TAG-VE is to alert the WHO if a variant that can cause more severe disease, or lead to large epidemic waves causing increased burden to the healthcare system, is emerging and likely to pose a significant threat,” said Mohale
He said there was currently no epidemiological evidence that these sublineages will be of substantially greater risk compared with other Omicron sublineages.
“The department, working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and other scientists, continues to monitor all Covid-19 lineages, and appeals to South Africans to continue to be vigilant as they embark on festive season activities.
“The known Covid-19 virus variants are still in circulation, and we are not off the hook from the pandemic, hence people are urged to vaccinate and take booster shots that they qualify for to enhance their level of immunity,” said Mohale.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
China cracks down on drug price gouging amid fears of Covid-19 spike
Despite energy crisis, economy is growing: Ramaphosa
South Africa's Aspen gets R500m grant to make vaccines for Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos