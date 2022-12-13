South Africa

IN PICS | Gauteng residents try to pick up the pieces after flood damage

13 December 2022 - 13:53 By TimesLIVE
Walls and fencing pushed over by floodwaters in Hamberg, Roodepoort. The area experienced heavy rainfalls and flooding that damaged homes, washed away roads and forced the closure of streets on December 9 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell

Some residents in Gauteng have to try to rebuild and repair their homes after heavy rainfall and flood damage.

A damaged home in Hamberg in Roodepoort after heavy rainfall and floods this week.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents come out to inspect the damage caused by floods near Florida Lake in Roodepoort.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents pump water out of a parking bay near Florida Lake on December 9 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell
A car was washed off the road by heavy rains that resulted in flooding.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents try to save fish that washed out of Florida Lake into a nearby street in Roodepoort.
Image: Alaister Russell

READ MORE:

Body of cop who died in Soweto floods recovered

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the off-duty officer's private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy rain on Friday.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods

Soweto residents are still picking up the pieces after heavy rain brought floods in Gauteng at the weekend.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | Protea Glen developer to be investigated for building flood-prone homes on Soweto wetland

Protea Glen residents say their Christmas plans have come to grief after water gushed through their homes on Friday evening.
News
4 hours ago
