South Africa

Joburg residents losing patience after days without power in some areas

13 December 2022 - 11:03
Joburg residents are growing increasingly frustrated by load-shedding and unplanned outages. Stock photo.
Joburg residents are growing increasingly frustrated by load-shedding and unplanned outages. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

While inclement weather conditions continue in parts of Gauteng, several areas in Johannesburg remain without power as City Power battles to attend to logged calls.

Sizwe Khoza from Lindhaven, Roodepoort, told TimesLIVE they have not had electricity since last Friday when the area experienced heavy disruptive rains that caused huge destruction in the area. Khoza said their lives have been interrupted.

“I had to take my two children to their granny’s house in Soweto. That was not part of our plans because we had planned to spend quality time with them since schools are closed,” he said.

Though he said he was sympathetic with City Power about the challenges and pressures they face with multiple outages across the city, he said five days was too much to not resolve their supply issues.

“You can see houses on the other side of the suburb have power and you wonder why they can’t fix our issue.”

Khoza said on Monday they were forced to throw away some food that had spoiled in the fridge. “Every day you hang on to hope power will be restored but it does not happen. If I had known we would go for so many days without power, I would have taken food to friends’ houses.”

 

WATCH | Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods

Soweto residents are still picking up the pieces after heavy rain brought floods in Gauteng at the weekend.
News
17 hours ago

Olivia Smith, 65, lives a few blocks from Khoza’s house. She said the power outage is making her miserable but she is not keen to live with relatives while the issue is sorted because she is scared of crime.

“Criminals are always on the lookout for houses where there is no-one at home. I don't want to take that chance. I will stay in this house with no electricity. I have a gas stove for cooking and heating water. I don’t look forward to waking up. This issue is affecting my happiness,” she said.

Smith said adding to their misery was the destruction of property caused by heavy rains last Friday. She said walls collapsed, trees were uprooted and roads were flooded. She said she was worried the city has not started with cleanup operations and feared more damage should heavy rains continue.

On Sunday, a handful of frustrated residents blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, saying they were tired of waiting for City Power. 

“This is the only language they understand. Protesting is the only way to get action,” one resident said. 

Public order police were called to clear the roads. 

On Tuesday City Power shared on Twitter its teams were working on multiple outages around Roodepoort.   

The latest update from City Power about outages in parts of Roodepoort.
The latest update from City Power about outages in parts of Roodepoort.
Image: @Citypower

MMC for environment and infrastructure service councillor Michael Sun said City Power had deployed all available technical resources and adjusted working hours to deal with the electricity crisis unfolding in Johannesburg.

“The recent heavy rains and flooding coupled with stages 5 and 6 load-shedding mean we are effectively dealing with a crisis situation,” he said.

“City Power is rising to this unprecedented challenge with courage and focus. I have every confidence the technical strategy on the table will be effective. I am in constant communication with the City Power team to ensure we get to every outage without delay.”

Earlier this week, Sun said City Power was dealing with up to 1,000 active outages and 4,000 open calls reported by residents without power. He said this was a moving target as infrastructure damaged by flooding comes under pressure alongside the added dangers of load-shedding and cable theft.

“I have directed City Power’s executive to ensure the recovery process is communicated to councillors and the public,” Sun said. 

The MMC said he was concerned about the circulation of an unauthorised infographic bearing City Power’s logo.

WATCH | Protea Glen developer to be investigated for building flood-prone homes on Soweto wetland

Protea Glen residents say their Christmas plans have come to grief after water gushed through their homes on Friday evening.
News
4 hours ago

Sun said on December 9 City Power issued an internal memo to its employees requiring a “disaster management” approach, which means it will go into crisis management and resolution mode when outage calls reach the 3,000 calls threshold.

“Regrettably, this memo was used to mislead the community that City Power had declared a state of disaster on behalf of the City of Johannesburg and was pulling back resources, which is not true.”

He said human resources and specific technical expertise have been pulled together in teams to stabilise the situation:

  • all available electricians and assistants are being deployed to fault restorations with contractors sharing the workload;
  • teams will attend to all outages from 6am to 6pm;
  • area outages will continue to be attended to after 6pm with individual and isolated outages attended to by the day shift; and 
  • top management will meet at 7am when required daily to regroup and resolve challenges.

“City Power is all hands on deck to deal with the range of issues facing it, from power restoration and cable faults to complex failing infrastructure and vandalism.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Joburg Roads Agency assessing road damage after flooding

The Johannesburg Roads Agency is assessing structural damage to flooded roads in the city after heavy rains which destroyed infrastructure and lives.
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Rivers and waterfalls gush, festive event canned and golf course floods as KZN hit by rain

KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert as persistent rain continues to pound large parts of the province.
News
21 hours ago

Cop who died in Soweto flash floods was 'ever smiling and positive'

Ever-smiling and quiet. This is how a colleague and former mentor in the police described W/O Ntsako Pataka whose body was recovered in Soweto, ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics
  3. Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse eyes John Steenhuisen’s job Politics
  4. Sassa gold card ATM withdrawals suspended for December due to fraud South Africa
  5. WhatsApp matric exam racket exposed in Mpumalanga News

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala