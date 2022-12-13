Marvel to behold, stench to remember: a titan among flowers in full bloom at Stellenbosch

A highly endangered titan among flowers that takes up to a decade or longer to bloom and mimics the stench of a rotting corpse was in full bloom on Tuesday at the Stellenbosch University Botanical Gardens.
The titan arum lily (Amorphophallus titanum) boasts one of the world’s largest flower structures and only blooms every six to 15 years.
“We’ve repotted the titan arum lily for the past two years and have noted a significant growth in corm size. We’ve been waiting 15 years for this moment,” said botanical gardens staffer Bruce Esau.
Once in bloom, the flower only lasts up to 48 hours. This specimen started opening at about 3pm on Monday.
“The size of the titan arum lily isn’t its only fascinating attribute, the flower also produces a foul stench similar to refuse and heats itself up to 36ºC, a mechanism that aids in the diffusion of that foul stench,” Stellenbosch University said on Tuesday.
“This is to attract flies to pollinate it, mimicking the odour of a rotting corpse. In years it does not produce a flower, it produces a large leaf to absorb and store resources over the years to eventually have enough energy to produce a flower again. As the corm increases in size, the flower structure generally also increases in size, eventually reaching heights of about 3m in full bloom.”
The flower is indigenous to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, and highly endangered, with only about 1,000 specimens left in the wild. Habitat loss is attributed to diminishing numbers as tropical forests are replaced with vast palm oil plantations.
“The titan arum lily is a good example of the urgency of conservation efforts needed to protect and nurture indigenous species.
"Our fynbos suffers from a similar level of pressure from land-use change from surrounding agricultural and residential zones. Though not as large or smelly, fynbos is home to numerous breathtakingly beautiful flowers that only occur there and are rapidly, yet silently, being lost,” the university said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Marvel to behold, stench to remember: a titan among flowers in full bloom at Stellenbosch
Image: Ester Boot
A highly endangered titan among flowers that takes up to a decade or longer to bloom and mimics the stench of a rotting corpse was in full bloom on Tuesday at the Stellenbosch University Botanical Gardens.
The titan arum lily (Amorphophallus titanum) boasts one of the world’s largest flower structures and only blooms every six to 15 years.
“We’ve repotted the titan arum lily for the past two years and have noted a significant growth in corm size. We’ve been waiting 15 years for this moment,” said botanical gardens staffer Bruce Esau.
Once in bloom, the flower only lasts up to 48 hours. This specimen started opening at about 3pm on Monday.
“The size of the titan arum lily isn’t its only fascinating attribute, the flower also produces a foul stench similar to refuse and heats itself up to 36ºC, a mechanism that aids in the diffusion of that foul stench,” Stellenbosch University said on Tuesday.
“This is to attract flies to pollinate it, mimicking the odour of a rotting corpse. In years it does not produce a flower, it produces a large leaf to absorb and store resources over the years to eventually have enough energy to produce a flower again. As the corm increases in size, the flower structure generally also increases in size, eventually reaching heights of about 3m in full bloom.”
The flower is indigenous to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, and highly endangered, with only about 1,000 specimens left in the wild. Habitat loss is attributed to diminishing numbers as tropical forests are replaced with vast palm oil plantations.
“The titan arum lily is a good example of the urgency of conservation efforts needed to protect and nurture indigenous species.
"Our fynbos suffers from a similar level of pressure from land-use change from surrounding agricultural and residential zones. Though not as large or smelly, fynbos is home to numerous breathtakingly beautiful flowers that only occur there and are rapidly, yet silently, being lost,” the university said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Climate change to blame for white butterflies' early appearance in Joburg: expert
Celebrate your very own patch of green this Garden Day
Some like it hot: How to grow chillies
Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos