South Africa

POLL | Should ‘Please Call Me’ guy Nkosana Makate have taken the R47m or keep pushing for R9bn?

13 December 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate has been battling Vodacom for decades. File photo.
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate has been battling Vodacom for decades. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate’s decades-long battle with Vodacom has drawn fierce debate over whether he should have settled.

The mobile network provider implemented Makate’s concept in February 2001, three months after he presented the idea. 

He has been in and out of court since then, with both sides trying to determine what compensation he should get.

The saga is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for another round of arguments.

Vodacom has previously offered Makate R47m but he has suggested about R9bn would be fair.

While some encouraged him to “keep pushing for an amount he deserves”, others said he should have “taken the money and moved on”. 

Makate said he was ready to continue the fight, even though it has taken a toll.

“It is a rollercoaster. At some point you get tired.

“I’m back to exercising and I’m trying to travel more, which I had neglected. I’m back to just living. I've reached a point where I say my life needs to continue. Stress will always be there. With this kind of battle, it stays with you constantly. There are always Vodacom things to interface with but I have learnt to live with that and cope.”

READ MORE:

Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer

Nkosana Makate is gearing up for yet another round of his legal battle with the mobile operator over compensation for his money-making idea
News
2 days ago

Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor

Makate wanted copies of 18 revenue-generating value added services’ contracts but Vodacom could only make 11 available
News
2 months ago

21 years and still waiting: fresh delays hit ‘Please Call Me’ legal battle

‘Delays on this matter impact one party only — and that’s me,’ says Nkosana Makate
News
3 months ago
