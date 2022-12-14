Catching a plane? Then keep your jokes to yourself or you could spend the holidays in jail

Jokes such as “I have a bomb” or those about hijacking a plane may land you a fine or, worse, imprisonment.
This is among messages the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shared with passengers at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) outside Mbombela on Wednesday as part of an education drive on airport security.
The CAA was determined to remind flight users of airport ethics ahead of the festive rush, which will see thousands of people flying daily.
Speaking at the event, David Khumalo, dangerous goods inspector at the CAA, said violating aviation laws was an offence that could lead to prosecution.
“Think before you speak. Inappropriate comments are an offence. Saying I have a bomb or joking that you will hijack the plane may lead to a fine or prison,” Khumalo said.
He added that unruliness may also lead to such punishment, as would interfering with the crew.
Regarding prohibited items, Khumalo said: “Things like nail polish and lithium batteries are not allowed inside a plane as they are classified as dangerous goods. You have to check them in separately ... we have people who work with those things and know what quantity is allowed... they will be kept in the cargo section.”
He emphasised that no one should check in a bag on behalf of another person and that people should not leave their bags unattended.
