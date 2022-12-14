South Africa

Catching a plane? Then keep your jokes to yourself or you could spend the holidays in jail

14 December 2022 - 16:07
The Civil Aviation Authority's David Khumalo talks to airport users at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.
The Civil Aviation Authority's David Khumalo talks to airport users at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport.
Image: South African Civil Aviation Authority

Jokes such as “I have a bomb” or those about hijacking a plane may land you a fine or, worse, imprisonment.

This is among messages the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) shared with passengers at Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) outside Mbombela on Wednesday as part of an education drive on airport security.

The CAA was determined to remind flight users of airport ethics ahead of the festive rush, which will see thousands of people flying daily.

Speaking at the event, David Khumalo, dangerous goods inspector at the CAA, said violating aviation laws was an offence that could lead to prosecution.

“Think before you speak. Inappropriate comments are an offence. Saying I have a bomb or joking that you will hijack the plane may lead to a fine or prison,” Khumalo said.

He added that unruliness may also lead to such punishment, as would interfering with the crew.  

Regarding prohibited items, Khumalo said: “Things like nail polish and lithium batteries are not allowed inside a plane as they are classified as dangerous goods. You have to check them in separately ... we have people who work with those things and know what quantity is allowed... they will be kept in the cargo section.”

He emphasised that no one should check in a bag on behalf of another person and that people should not leave their bags unattended. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Travelling for Christmas? Mbalula says you should drive in the day

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists travelling during the festive season to make their journeys during the day to enhance alertness ...
News
6 hours ago

Planning to draw large amounts of cash out your stokvel? Police urge you to think again

The South African Police Service has advised stokvel or investment society members to make use of electronic fund transfers instead of carrying ...
News
1 day ago

Avoid night-time travel, exercise caution in high crash zones: RTMC

Motorists should plan their trips carefully and avoid travelling at night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Monday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Civil Aviation Authority safety and security campaign takes flight South Africa
  2. Allegations of religious profiling at SA airports fly as Muslim women are ... News
  3. SAA plane being towed collides into stationary FlySafair aircraft South Africa

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  3. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  4. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News
  5. No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...