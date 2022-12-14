“To minimise the possibilities of trips residents are advised to switch off non-essential appliances during load-shedding.
“When electricity supply returns, residents must not switch on appliances such as heaters, air conditioners, geysers, stoves and pool pumps all at once.”
The city has advised that appliances be switched on 15 minutes apart to reduce the risk of prolonged outages.
“Residents must also take note that load-shedding has a huge negative impact on electrical equipment as it was not designed for such frequent switching. Therefore, there is a higher volume of faults during load-shedding.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Durban hit by further blackouts as load-shedding damages infrastructure
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
Continuous load-shedding has led to faulty electricity networks in Durban, leaving residents in the dark for longer than expected.
The eThekwini municipality said on Wednesday it was aware of multiple outages throughout the city.
“The power outages are due to load-shedding. City technicians are working to restore power. However, the speed of work is dependent on the extent of repairs required. We can confirm that several substations have already been restored while others are still being attended to.”
The city said the trips after load-shedding were "due to in-rush currents when networks are switched back on”.
EXPLAINER | Why load-shedding is expected to cut water supplies to hundreds of thousands of KZN residents
“To minimise the possibilities of trips residents are advised to switch off non-essential appliances during load-shedding.
“When electricity supply returns, residents must not switch on appliances such as heaters, air conditioners, geysers, stoves and pool pumps all at once.”
The city has advised that appliances be switched on 15 minutes apart to reduce the risk of prolonged outages.
“Residents must also take note that load-shedding has a huge negative impact on electrical equipment as it was not designed for such frequent switching. Therefore, there is a higher volume of faults during load-shedding.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Work from home? Not if Eskom continues to fail us
As City Power handles 4,000 outages, Joburg asks for three days’ exemption from load-shedding
#FedUpWithLoadShedding: Frustration with Eskom continues to brew
Only 77 of 400 hospitals and clinics exempt from load-shedding, says SA Medical Association
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos