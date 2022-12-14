South Africa

Stats SA considers adding self-generated power to data set

14 December 2022 - 07:15 By Monique Vanek
More households and businesses are reducing their reliance on Eskom. File photo.
More households and businesses are reducing their reliance on Eskom. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

South Africa’s statistics agency is considering including self-generated power in its monthly electricity generation data as more households and businesses reduce their reliance on state-owned utility Eskom.

Adding the metric would broaden a key indicator used by economists to compile estimates of GDP at a time when consumers are being forced to find alternative sources of energy because Eskom’s old and poorly maintained plants can’t cope with demand.

“We need to find a smarter way to measure the electricity that is self-generated  because at the moment our monthly survey covers Eskom mostly and there are about 20 other smaller power stations,” Joe de Beer, deputy director-general of economic statistics at Stats SA, said in an interview in Pretoria.

The agency currently doesn’t measure how much power is generated by shopping centres, big mines and manufacturers that use solar plants, he said.

A surge in manufacturing output in September despite the worst month on record of load-shedding suggests companies may be relying more on alternative sources of power supply during blackouts, said Peter Worthington, a senior economist at Absa Bank .

Better-than-expected third quarter economic growth of 1.6%, compared with a contraction of 0.7% in the prior three-month period, may also point to industries using alternative energy sources. 

South Africa’s statistics agency is considering including self-generated power in its monthly electricity generation data as more households and businesses reduce their reliance on Eskom.
South Africa’s statistics agency is considering including self-generated power in its monthly electricity generation data as more households and businesses reduce their reliance on Eskom.
Image: Bloomberg

“Economic activity was reasonably firm in electricity intensive sectors during peak load-shedding months, indicating a higher level of backup usage and alternative sources of energy coming on stream,” said Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments.

“That together with a structural decline in energy intensity in South Africa can explain the difference.”

The South African Reserve Bank said last month record power outages mean the economy is only likely to expand by 0.1% in the final quarter. It predicts GDP growth will slow to 1.1% in 2023 from 1.8% this year and assumes increased power rationing will shave 0.6 percentage points off output.

An income and expenditure survey that field workers began collecting data for last month may provide more insight into what households are doing, De Beer said.

The statistics office has also begun surveying big companies on whether they are self-generating power, De Beer said. Discussions are taking place with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa on whether it can supply an annual list of mines or businesses that are generating electricity to get a better sense of how much electricity is being generated outside Eskom, he said. 

“At the moment, I don’t think it’s very meaningful,” De Beer said.

“I think most of the electricity comes from Eskom and the proper power stations.”

The agency expects to begin producing the expanded data within the next two years, he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Work from home? Not if Eskom continues to fail us

Load-shedding may force the end of hybrid workplaces and virtual meetings.
News
16 hours ago

‘Who takes Ramaphosa seriously?’ — Mashaba criticises president over load-shedding crisis

Do you believe government is doing enough to end load-shedding?
News
1 day ago

EXPLAINER | Why load-shedding is expected to cut water supplies to hundreds of thousands of KZN residents

Hundreds of thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents do not have access to water during and after load-shedding, Umgeni Water said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Despite energy crisis, economy is growing: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the economy is on the road to recovery, despite rampant load-shedding affecting the performance of businesses.
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  2. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  3. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  4. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News
  5. No regrets, says Dlamini-Zuma after defying ANC’s orders News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...