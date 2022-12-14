South Africa

The wrong person resigned, says Solidarity on reported departure of De Ruyter

14 December 2022 - 16:59 By TImesLIVE
Solidarity says the resignation of Andre de Ruyter will not solve the Eskom crisis.
Trade union Solidarity was among the first to mourn the departure of Andre de Ruyter from Eskom.

While De Ruyter and Eskom are yet to officially announce his resignation, TimesLIVE understands De Ruyter tendered his resignation this week.

Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter has reportedly resigned

Embattled power utility CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has reportedly tendered his resignation as the country is in the grip of severe load-shedding.
News
1 hour ago

In a statement, Solidarity said “the wrong person (had) resigned”. 

“The resignation of André de Ruyter will deepen the Eskom crisis and will not alleviate it. The wrong person resigned. The problem at Eskom is not the CEO’s operational will but the government’s political will. The best person in the country can be appointed to the position, but the current political dispensation makes it an impossible task for the person,” Solidarity said in a statement. 

The group alleged politicians had sought a “scapegoat to hide their own incompetence and exerted incredible pressure on De Ruyter”.

“Instead of doing the right thing, the politicians sacrificed De Ruyter for the sake of their politics.” 

“De Ruyter stood on the oxygen line feeding corruption. Those who want to loot more exerted the most pressure for him to resign. Bigger corruption post De Ruyter is a real danger. Drastic political changes are called for. The current government and the ministers involved do not have the ability to bring about the political changes required.” 

Solidarity offered some solutions which could save Eskom. 

It recommended: “All statutory restrictions that are limiting power generation both within and outside Eskom must be removed. There must be incentives for private power generators, skills as a criterion for appointment, and promotion must be reintroduced without racial bias. Saboteurs and criminals must be prosecuted. New capacity needs to be created. Capacity must be created to undertake preventive maintenance.” 

The organisation said for Eskom to see change, political heads must roll instead. 

