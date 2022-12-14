South Africa

Two cops among 5 arrested by Hawks in connection with KZN double murder

14 December 2022 - 12:55
The Hawks have arrested five suspects in connection with the murders of two men on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast earlier this year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Two crime intelligence officers will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday alongside a businessman and two of his employees to face charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder.

The five suspects, aged between 38 and 47, were arrested by a team of Hawks and Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit members on Tuesday.

Sources close to the investigation alleged the owner of a motor vehicle workshop in Marburg and two of his employees severely assaulted two employees who they suspected of theft earlier this year. Both employees died as a result of their injuries.

The two crime intelligence officers are alleged to have helped dispose of the bodies.

Police said two men were reported missing at Msinsini police station in February. On February 28, a decomposed body was found in the Msinsini area and was identified as one of the missing persons.

In September, skeletal remains suspected to be of the other missing person were found in the same vicinity. DNA samples were sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

More arrests are imminent. 

TimesLIVE

