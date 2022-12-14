WATCH | Families unhappy as KZN cop who 'murdered two girlfriends' wants bail

Two grieving families were fuming on Wednesday after a KwaZulu-Natal police officer who allegedly killed his two girlfriends made a U-turn about applying for bail.
Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane, 27, who faces two murder charges, appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Njabulenhle Majozi, 18, and Sthembile Ngobese, 24, were found dead at Sikhakhane’s home in KwaNyuswa, outside Pinetown, in October.
Last month he abandoned his bail application and requested a magistrate from outside the Pinetown district to handle his case.
Sikhakhane’s attorney Mandla Luthuli told the court they intended to reapply for bail on Friday next week.
Prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu told the court they received the postmortem results and are now waiting for ballistic results and video footage. Regarding the requested date, Xulu said the investigating officer was going on leave until January 15.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Several other people would be on leave over the festive season, said Xulu. This would give the state time to appoint a new magistrate from outside the district to handle the matter.
The case was adjourned to January 19 for a formal bail application. Xulu said the state would oppose bail.
ActionSA members, led by KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango, joined family members inside the court.
Commenting for the first time since the incident, Majozi’s mother, who asked not to be named, could not hold back her emotions, saying Sikhakhane had no remorse.
“I feel it’s unfair for him to ask for bail. To me, that’s an indication he has seen nothing wrong with his actions and it’s disrespectful to us as grieving parents. He has robbed me of my only child and [home] has not been the same,” she said.
“I have no idea of what happened and I’m getting drips of information. I’m living in limbo and we can’t move on.”
They hoped Sikhakhane would not be granted bail next year.
Ngobese’s older sister, Precious Ndalwane, said it was frustrating and disheartening that Sikhakhane wanted bail.
“I was hoping we could get somewhere with the case and he is delaying with his action. I don’t know what is happening with our justice system, but this can’t be it.”
They were also frustrated because they haven’t “heard a word” from police minister Bheki Cele.
"A police officer [allegedly] killed two children and he [Cele] is quiet,” added Ndalwane.
TimesLIVE
