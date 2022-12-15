It's officially holiday time as scores of motorists hit the road from Gauteng to KZN

N3TC’s crash data for the first 10 months of 2022, indicates 79% of all light motor vehicle crashes and 85% of all truck crashes were attributed to driver ineptitude and/or negligence.
High volumes of holidaymakers are expected to hit the road from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, amid concerns about driver ineptitude and accidents.
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) is anticipating peak traffic conditions on the N3 toll from Gauteng to the coast between midday and 6pm on Thursday.
With Friday being a public holiday high numbers of motorists are expected on the route from 6am to 3pm.
“High southbound volumes — more than 1,500 vehicles per hour — can also be expected on December 23 and 24 as South Africans continue to make their way to the various holiday destinations, rural towns and villages connected to the N3 Toll Route,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
She said holidaymakers are expected to start their return journeys on December 31.
“This will result in high volumes in a northbound direction, towards Gauteng. Peak conditions are expected to continue up to January 3, with volumes increasing once more on the weekend of January 7-9.
Image: Supplied
“Toll plazas will operate at maximum capacity, but congestion and delays may be experienced at peak times. For increased mobility and safety, tag payments are accepted in all lanes at the De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela and Mooi mainline and ramp toll plazas.
“Other accepted payment methods include credit cards, fleet cards and cash. No payments with debit cards can be processed at any toll plaza in South Africa.
“Increased traffic volumes combined with a mix of vehicle types sharing the road, place additional demands on drivers, their passengers, emergency services, law enforcement agencies and road management resources.
“Slow-moving traffic, congestion and delays, driver inexperience or ineptitude, negligence, tiredness, concentration lapses and unpredictable weather patterns all impact road safety.”
Travelling for Christmas? Mbalula says you should drive in the day
Dhoogra said there will be a strong presence of police and emergency services at key points along the route to render quick emergency assistance.
“Aero-medical and advanced life support teams will, where possible, provide additional support to paramedics on the ground.
“Multidisciplinary teams will be on duty at various traffic check points to perform driver fitness and vehicle roadworthiness tests, and to ensure public transport and dangerous goods compliance.”
Dhoogra said random drug and alcohol screening tests, as well as strict law and speed enforcement will be conducted.
“We appeal to road users to help reduce road trauma. Plan ahead, stay informed, be alert to changing conditions, and adjust your driving behaviour accordingly.
“If possible, start your journey in the morning and travel during the daytime, rather than depart late and drive at night. We all have a part to play in ensuring that the holidays are only over when you reach home safely.”
