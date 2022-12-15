South Africa

Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 on Thursday, stage 3 on Sunday

15 December 2022 - 00:54 By TimesLIVE
Eskom says load-shedding will be reduced to stage 2 on Thursday at 5am, and further reduced to stage 3 on Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Eskom says load-shedding will be reduced to stage 2 on Thursday at 5am, and further reduced to stage 3 on Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 at 5am on Thursday and will continue until 5am on Sunday morning, after which stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented, says Eskom.

The power utility said since Tuesday a generating unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba, Matla and Duvha power stations were taken offline for repairs and planned maintenance.

In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and Hendrina power stations contributed to the capacity constraints.

However, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel and Majuba power stations returned to service.

Eskom said on Thursday night, it had 6,618 MW on planned maintenance while another 15,996MW was unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mixed reaction as Eskom’s De Ruyter jumps ship

Some organisations were happy to see the Eskom CEO’s back, but others felt he did not receive ‘critical government support’ during his tenure
News
12 hours ago

‘Who takes Ramaphosa seriously?’ — Mashaba criticises president over load-shedding crisis

Do you believe government is doing enough to end load-shedding?
News
2 days ago

Work from home? Not if Eskom continues to fail us

Load-shedding may force the end of hybrid workplaces and virtual meetings.
News
1 day ago

Durban hit by further blackouts as load-shedding damages infrastructure

Continuous load-shedding has led to faulty electricity networks in Durban, leaving residents in the dark for longer than expected.
News
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bridge collapse forces closure of road linking Joburg with Krugersdorp, and ... South Africa
  2. 'I declared the cash when I landed in South Africa': Sudanese mogul on Phala ... South Africa
  3. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World
  4. Vodacom, please call me with a reasonable offer News
  5. It’s tricky when traditional and Western nuptials converge News

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...