South Africa

South Africa in walkout at biodiversity summit

Tensions running high, particularly over financing of biodiversity

15 December 2022 - 07:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer
When the Mexican government created a marine national park at Cabo Pulmo at the request of fishermen, an underwater desert came alive as fish numbers increased nearly five times.
Image: Campaign for Nature

South Africa and other African and developing countries walked out of negotiations about financing biodiversity at a landmark UN biodiversity summit, the COP15, early on Wednesday morning.

Unlike the icy conditions on the streets of Montreal, which is hosting COP15, temperatures are rising in conference rooms as the deadline looms to strike a deal on protecting the planet’s species to 2030.

“It is shocking to see how countries here at COP15 are not worried about resolving the biodiversity crisis. They are not interested in solving the climate change issues,” Cristiane Julião Pankararu, representing the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, said at a briefing.

Brazil released a statement on resource mobilisation earlier this week on behalf of like-minded developing countries, including those involved in the walkout, saying  they “will continue to engage constructively in the days ahead”.

It is shocking to see how countries here at COP15 are not worried to resolve the biodiversity crisis.
Cristiane Julião Pankararu, indigenous leader in Brazil

Wednesday’s arrival of ministers for the “high-level segment” of the summit — attended by nearly 200 countries from December 7 to 19 — is expected to help in tackling deadlocks, such as how to fund efforts to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity.

The source of financing, the mechanisms for implementation, the timelines and the call to directly fund indigenous communities are among the sticking points.

Campaign for Nature director Brian O’Donnell said: “Financing, or resource mobilisation, is critical ... and money is always the hardest part.” He added that “tensions running high” were a sign that the talks were finally getting real.

Campaign science adviser Dr Zakri Abdul Hamid, founding chair of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, remained hopeful about progress in the final five days.

“This is my 10th COP and when I heard there was an impasse last night on resources mobilisation, I was not worried. I know the negotiators will come together and I hope they will work out something.”

Reaching agreement on a Global Biodiversity Framework to 2030, essentially an action plan for the decade ahead, is critical to nature but also to the global economy.

While scientists warn that nearly 1-million species are threatened by extinction, research by the Swiss Re Institute finds that 55% of the world’s GDP depends on healthy ecosystems.

Biodiversity summit must be ambitious to save species and habitats

Humanity has been a weapon of mass extinction, says UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres
Science
1 week ago

O’Donnell noted the overall biodiversity funding gap. What is needed to implement the targets of a global action plan is about $700bn (about R12-trillion) a year. One of the ways to fill this gap is by reducing the subsidies of about $500bn (R8.6-trillion) a year to industries destroying vital ecosystems.

Instead of money being sunk into harmful activities, a substantial portion of biodiversity financing should be directed to indigenous communities who are the stewards of biodiversity, urged multiple organisations and delegates.

This, said O’Donnell, would require a full-scale change in “the mechanisms, the plumbing if you like, of financing” to reach indigenous peoples and local communities.

“When COP15 agrees on an ambitious global biodiversity framework, we will bear a higher burden than others in implementing it,” said Brazil, in their statement from like-minded countries.

“Our territories are home to most of the biological diversity of the world. We are leaders in the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and we are committed to continue as such, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

