Suspects on the run after 'attempting to illegally exhume body'

15 December 2022 - 07:43 By TImesLIVE
Suspects are on the run after allegedly attempting to exhume a grave in Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/oneinchpunch

A panga, spade and a bag with items believed to be muti have been discovered by Masoyi police at a gravesite in Mpumalanga. 

A case of violation of a corpse has been opened and is under investigation, said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“It is alleged that some members of the community were going to the grave in preparation for a funeral when they saw two people who then fled upon their arrival,” he said.

“Police at Masoyi were informed about the incident and upon arrival at the scene, they discovered that the suspects left a panga, a spade as well as a bag with some items which look like muti inside.

“Upon closer observation, the grave of a man who was buried on November 23 at the age of 19 was dug but the suspects failed to bring the body to the surface. His family was then summoned and they are in a process of determining whether his body parts are complete.”

Mohlala said police could not rule out foul play, saying there was a “possibility that the act could be somehow related to some kind of practices of a certain cult. However, more details will unfold as the investigation progresses.

“No-one has been arrested so far and police urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation by calling the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111 or send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

TimesLIVE

