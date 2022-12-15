'The COO must follow' — Reactions to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigning

Many people have reacted on social media to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's resignation, with some calling for the power utility's COO Jan Oberholzer to follow suit.
De Ruyter resigned on this week, leaving the cash-strapped utility in the middle of its worst energy crisis to date.
In a statement, the power utility said De Ruyter tendered his resignation on Wednesday but will stay in his position until next year.
“Mr De Ruyter has agreed to stay for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30-days notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor. His last day at Eskom will be March 31 2023,” said Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana.
“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Eskom and South Africa. I wish all the hardworking people of Eskom well,” De Ruyter said.
The DA said De Ruyter’s resignation was a reflection on energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s relentless campaign against him.
“Yet again the factional shenanigans of the ANC are spilling over into the efficient running of key utilities and the results will be more than dire. At a time when De Ruyter needed all the support he could muster and a free hand to deal with the most pressing challenge facing the country, he has been sacrificed at the altar of political expediency, factionalism and racism,” said the DA.
Many on social media, including EFF leader Floyd Shivambu and ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula, also weighed in on De Ruyter's resignation.
