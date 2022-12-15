South Africa

Two suspects wanted by Hawks for money laundering arrested

15 December 2022 - 18:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, and Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, wanted by the Hawks for allegedly paying money into the accounts of field rangers and their families for tactical information in Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates, handed themselves over to police on Wednesday.
Image: Hawks

Two suspects wanted by the Hawks in Nelspruit for alleged money laundering were arrested on Wednesday after they handed themselves over to police.

The Hawks said Martin Prince Lekhuleni, 37, and Eunice Lekhuleni, 24, escaped during the arrest of nine other suspects in a multidisciplinary operation known as “Blood Orange” in the early hours of December 2.

The nine are relatives of field ranger Solly Ubisi and former field ranger Joyce Maluleke.

The Hawks allege that Maluleke and Ubisi, who were arrested on April 24 and charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to wildlife trafficking, provided tactical information to rhino poaching syndicates in exchange for substantial sums of money. That money was allegedly transferred into the bank accounts of the nine family members who received gratification and benefited from the money.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the two were charged and appeared in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on the same day.

Martin Prince Lekhuleni allegedly paid money into the accounts of the field rangers and their families as gratification for tactical information in the Kruger National Park to assist poaching syndicates.

Eunice Lekhuleni was released on R5,000 bail and her case was postponed to January 27 for further investigation.

She will join her co-accused Chikwa David Maluleke, Joyce Maluleke, 51, Stephinah Mbhombi, 52, Oters Maluleke, 27, Miyelani Maluleke, 29, Nkhesane Maluleke, 22, Thandi Makhuvele, 37, Alsina Mkhonto, 61, Ignatia Mnisi, 36, Given Mzimba, 28, and Ubisi.

Martin Prince Lekhuleni was remanded and his case was postponed to Monday for a bail application.

