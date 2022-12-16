The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg was on Friday suspended until further notice due to a labour dispute.
"The interruption of the service is due to an arising labour issue experienced at one of the bus operating companies. This has led to work stoppage, and an obstruction of all services," said spokesperson Corrine Lekhoane.
"The city is facilitating the expediting of resolving the matter so services resume."
Commuters are advised to use alternative public transport in the interim.
Driver dispute halts Rea Vaya service
Image: Rea Vaya
TimesLIVE
