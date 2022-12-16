South Africa

Driver dispute halts Rea Vaya service

16 December 2022 - 08:11 By TimesLIVE
Buses were blocked at the Rea Vaya depot. File photo.
Buses were blocked at the Rea Vaya depot. File photo.
Image: Rea Vaya

The Rea Vaya bus service in Johannesburg was on Friday suspended until further notice  due to a labour dispute.

"The interruption of the service is due to an arising labour issue experienced at one of the bus operating companies. This has led to work stoppage, and an obstruction of all services," said spokesperson Corrine Lekhoane.

"The city is facilitating the expediting of resolving the matter so services resume."

Commuters are advised to use alternative public transport in the interim.

