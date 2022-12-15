Phakamani Hadebe, the previous permanent CEO appointee, resigned after less than two years because the “unimaginable demands” of the job took a toll on his health.
“A replacement seems so difficult to find, never mind to attract,” Citibank South Africa analysts Gina Schoeman and Alexander Rozhetskin said in a note to clients.
There’s also been an exodus of other senior staff. Two heads of the company’s flailing generation division and its energy transition manager have quit this year alone, while COO Jan Oberholzer is set to retire in April.
Investors are concerned about management stability at Eskom and the knock-on effect it will have on Africa’s most-industrialised economy. The yield on Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds that don’t carry a government guarantee climbed two basis points on Thursday to 11.25%, after rising nine basis points the day before, while the rand weakened as much as 1.2% against the dollar.
Eskom’s problems date back to the 2000s, when the government failed to heed warnings that generation capacity was running out.
Two giant new coal-fired power plants were eventually approved in 2007 that were expected to cost R163bn and be completed within eight years. But the projects have been plagued by mismanagement and cost overruns that have crippled Eskom’s finances, with the likely final price tag to ballooning to more than R460bn.
The state capture inquiry found Eskom was at the epicenter of a looting spree of taxpayer funds during former president Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure.
“The mess didn’t start in 2019,” Gordhan said.
The hunt is on again for a CEO to fill SA’s toughest job
Image: Bloomberg
Eskom is recruiting its 14th CEO in a decade, but finding someone who can do the job and wants it will be a tall ask.
Eskom supplies more than 90% of the nation’s electricity, has more than 42,000 employees but doesn’t earn enough to cover its operating costs and service its mountain of debt. The utility’s old and poorly maintained plants can’t meet demand for power and have forced it to institute rolling blackouts since 2008. The energy crisis has hamstrung the economy and raised the ire of the government, the ruling party, labour unions and the public.
Andre de Ruyter, who has served as CEO for almost three years, announced on Wednesday he will quit at the end of March next year.
He told reporters on Thursday the lack of support he’d received had made his position untenable and he had no other job offers in the pipeline.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said De Ruyter is unsuitable for the CEO position and accused Eskom of “agitating to overthrow the state”.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan described the comments as “unfair and uncalled for”.
Andre de Ruyter to stay on as Eskom boss until March 2023
Phakamani Hadebe, the previous permanent CEO appointee, resigned after less than two years because the “unimaginable demands” of the job took a toll on his health.
“A replacement seems so difficult to find, never mind to attract,” Citibank South Africa analysts Gina Schoeman and Alexander Rozhetskin said in a note to clients.
There’s also been an exodus of other senior staff. Two heads of the company’s flailing generation division and its energy transition manager have quit this year alone, while COO Jan Oberholzer is set to retire in April.
Investors are concerned about management stability at Eskom and the knock-on effect it will have on Africa’s most-industrialised economy. The yield on Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds that don’t carry a government guarantee climbed two basis points on Thursday to 11.25%, after rising nine basis points the day before, while the rand weakened as much as 1.2% against the dollar.
Eskom’s problems date back to the 2000s, when the government failed to heed warnings that generation capacity was running out.
Two giant new coal-fired power plants were eventually approved in 2007 that were expected to cost R163bn and be completed within eight years. But the projects have been plagued by mismanagement and cost overruns that have crippled Eskom’s finances, with the likely final price tag to ballooning to more than R460bn.
The state capture inquiry found Eskom was at the epicenter of a looting spree of taxpayer funds during former president Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure.
“The mess didn’t start in 2019,” Gordhan said.
‘I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve my objectives,’ says Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
“It started a long time ago and there’s a long list of people who must be held responsible for the decisions they didn’t make in the right way.”
De Ruyter has made some headway in getting rid of compromised officials and tackling graft, but he’s fallen short on a pledge to end blackouts within two years of taking office. Load-shedding has been implemented on a record 189 days this year.
The CEO’s plans to accelerate the retirement of coal-fired generation capacity and produce more green energy ran into opposition from Mantashe and labour unions who fear job losses at plants and coal mines.
The National Union of Mineworkers described his exit as “long overdue” because he had failed to find a viable strategy to address the blackouts.
“We must face the reality that Eskom is simply unmanageable within the political context,” said Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets at Intellidex.
De Ruyter “did everything he possibly could within that context, but ultimately was not enough given non-nonsensical demands of political principals”, he said.
The National Treasury said in October the government may shift between one-third and two-thirds of the utility’s debt of about R400bn onto the government’s balance sheet, with details to be announced in the February budget.
While that may help put Eskom’s finances on a more sustainable footing, it won’t address a more immediate crisis: the utility needs R19.5bn to buy diesel to run turbines used to bolster generation during peak demand periods and mitigate blackouts.
Numsa happy to see Eskom's De Ruyter go
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said last month the government simply doesn’t have the money.
In the longer term, De Ruyter’s successor will have to navigate a political minefield by replacing almost half of Eskom current installed capacity that’s due to be lost by 2035 as old plants are shut, and boosting output to cater for more demand.
“De Ruyter needed more time to turn things around at Eskom,” said Raymond Parsons, a professor at North West University’s Business School in Potchefstroom.
“There are no quick solutions to the complex energy crisis and load-shedding situation.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
With assistance from Felix Njini, Paul Burkhardt, Prinesha Naidoo, Robert Brand and S’thembile Cele
READ MORE:
The wrong person resigned, says Solidarity on reported departure of De Ruyter
'The COO must follow' — Reactions to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigning
Black Business Council won't support board member to act as Eskom CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos