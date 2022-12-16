For many, December 16 has traditionally been a day families and friends head to Durban's beaches.
The annual pilgrimage to the beachfront was prevented for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, however, despite concerns about sewage spillages onto Durban beaches which has led to some being closed, many people braved the scorching weather and made their way to the pool and South Beach.
The city said Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Ansteys, Toti Main, Pipeline and uMdloti Main beaches were open and 27 pools were also operational.
WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea
Image: Sakhile Nxumalo
Extra staff are on duty including 60 lifeguards, 20 small plant operators, 67 beach buddies as well as 120 fieldworkers for the beach cleaning programme.
The municipality said it had procured 150,000 wristbands to be worn by children under the age of 12 to make it easy for them to be identified and reunited with their families if they are separated.
Seven tents have been erected for children who get separated from their parents/guardians — six on the beachfront and one at the Old Drive-in site where buses and taxes will be parked.
An overnight facility has been secured for children separated from their parents/guardians.
