2022: The year lockdown finally ended

17 December 2022 - 12:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The scrapping of the face mask mandate was among the changes to life in South Africa this year. File photo.
Image: 123RF/OVANMANDIC

After two years of living under a pandemic-induced lockdown, South Africans finally got to take off their face masks and breathe in 2022.

The national state of disaster was introduced in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the world and infections were first detected in South Africa. The declaration allowed for regulations to be passed, including bans on the sale of alcohol, gatherings and non-essential travel to help government in its response to the crisis.

While some regulations, such as bans on certain clothing and hot foods were head scratchers, others such as wearing masks and limits on gatherings were long-lasting.

As wave after wave of the virus swept the world, often growing less severe as immunisation numbers increased, restrictions eased in 2021.

The year 2022 would see them fall away completely.

JANUARY: REGULATIONS IN PLACE WHEN WE STARTED 2022

South Africa started the year under the state of disaster, with limits on gatherings and sporting events, and a mask mandate, among others.

FEBRUARY: CHANGING TIDE

As more and more South Africans ditched face masks and went about their lives with no worries about how many people they invited over for a braai, government planned for life without the state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address that the country was entering a new phase of the pandemic and teased that changes were coming.

MARCH: RETURN TO STADIUMS

After allowing limited numbers of spectators to return to stadiums for Bafana Bafana matches, the Premier Soccer League announced in March that it would allow fans to watch matches from April.

APRIL: FREEDOM WITH LIMITS

Government extended the lockdown a few more times before announcing in April that after about 750 days under lockdown, the state of disaster had been lifted.

“While the pandemic is not over, these conditions no longer require we stay in a state of national disaster,” Ramaphosa said. 

Restrictions that fell away included the isolation of people in schools, access to old age homes, restrictions on public transport, initiation practices and cargo transportation, and on criminalisation for non-adherence to the rules.

Ramaphosa announced that several restrictions and initiatives would remain beyond the state of disaster and would gradually be phased out.

These included the wearing of face masks, restrictions on gatherings, requirements for international travel, the R350 social relief of distress grant and the extension of the validity of driver’s licences.

JUNE: OPEN ALL GATHERINGS AND DITCH MASKS

The last restrictions were lifted in June when it was announced South Africans would no longer be forced to wear face masks in public or limit the number of people at gatherings.

Health minister Joe Phaahla gazetted a repeal to the regulations as well the requirement that all people leaving or coming to the country must produce full vaccination certificates.

