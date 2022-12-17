South Africa

Arrests for possession of protected plants, endangered reptiles as police clamp down on festive season crime

17 December 2022 - 10:10
Firearms were among items confiscated by police during a trilateral cross-border operation.
Image: SAPS

Diamond-bearing gravel, protected plants and endangered reptiles were among the items seized from motorists during a joint operation on Friday by Northern, Eastern and Western Cape police.

The trilateral cross-border operation, dubbed “Vala Konke”, aimed at clamping down on criminal activities on roads and at ports of entry during the festive season, kicked off on Monday.

Police said the crime intelligence-driven operation, comprising traffic officers and home affairs officials, is focused on narcotics, theft of motor vehicles, theft of non-ferrous metals, the proliferation of illegal firearms, poaching of endangered species, which includes protected plants, wild animals, marine resources and counterfeit goods.

The operation, which resulted in several arrests, was conducted in:

  • the Namakwa and Pixley Ka Seme districts in the Northern Cape;
  • Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Sarah Baartman districts in the Eastern Cape; and
  • the Central Karoo, Winelands, West Coast and Garden Route districts in the Western Cape.

“Daily integrated and national wanted suspects tracing operations were conducted across the three provinces to ensure that those who have been evading court appearances are brought to book,” police said. 

“These suspects have been on the run for various serious and violent crimes, ranging from murder, fraud, contravention of protection orders, domestic violence, rape, malicious damage to properties, theft, theft out of motor vehicles, theft of motor vehicles, theft general, shoplifting, housebreaking, trespassing and stock theft.

“Various compliance inspections were conducted at second-hand goods dealers and liquor outlets. Patrols and unannounced farm visits were also conducted at various farms to ensure that livestock were compliant in terms of the Animal Identification Act.”

Drugs including dagga, with an estimated street value of more than R1.2m, were confiscated during the operation, traffic fines totalling R300,000 were issued and 22 undocumented people were detained.

Police also seized three unlicensed firearms, two vehicles, 32 bags of diamond-bearing gravel, 14.2kg of copper, two endangered reptiles and 13 protected plants.

“The suspects are expected to appear in various magistrates’ courts across the three provinces.”

TimesLIVE

