Various cultural groups gathered at the annual Indoni SA festival at Durban ICC on Friday as part of the Day of Reconciliation celebrations.
Indoni My Heritage My Pride is a moral regeneration programme targeting the youth by using identity-focused programmes as a tool for addressing social ills and bringing about behavioural change.
It was formulated by Dr Nomcebo Mthembu, a medical doctor, as a direct response to various social ills faced by young people on a day-to-day basis.
These include crime, lack of respect, lack of bankable skills to allow people entrance to sustainable jobs, HIV and Aids prevalence among young people and the effect on their lives, drug and alcohol abuse, unemployment and teen pregnancies.
Here are some pictures from the event:
IN PICS | Indoni My Heritage My Pride celebrated
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
