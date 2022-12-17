South Africa

IN PICS | Indoni My Heritage My Pride celebrated

17 December 2022 - 21:30 By Nqubeko Mbhele
Swaziland kingdom princess from eNkomazi being prepared by her guardian at Durban ICC for Indoni 2022.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Various cultural groups gathered at the annual Indoni SA festival at Durban ICC on Friday as part of the Day of Reconciliation celebrations.

Indoni My Heritage My Pride is a moral regeneration programme targeting the youth by using identity-focused programmes as a tool for addressing social ills and bringing about behavioural change. 

It was formulated by Dr Nomcebo Mthembu, a medical doctor, as a direct response to various social ills faced by young people on a day-to-day basis.

These include crime, lack of respect, lack of bankable skills to allow people entrance to sustainable jobs, HIV and Aids prevalence among young people and the effect on their lives, drug and alcohol abuse, unemployment and teen pregnancies.

Here are some pictures from the event:

Venda kingdom performing various dances embracing their culture.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
An emotional performance from a Bapedi Kingdom dancer at Indoni Festival in Durban.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Zulu kingdom group perfoming Shembe dance on stage competing with various South African cultural groups at Indoni SA 2022 that was held at Durban ICC on Friday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
