A family of four was seriously injured in an accident that left them trapped in their vehicle on the N1 south near the Rivonia Road off-ramp in Johannesburg at about 2.30am on Saturday.
Emer-G-Med paramedics and fire and rescue services responded, cutting the injured free with the jaws of life. They were stabilised at the scene and transported to hospital.
Reports indicated the family's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. The driver of the second vehicle disappeared from the scene, said Emer-G-Med.
Police are investigating.
Jaws of life used to free family from car after collision on N1 near Rivonia
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
