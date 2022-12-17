South Africa

PODCAST | More than a headline: the murder of Siam Lee

17 December 2022
When 20-year-old Siam Lee went missing from her place of work in January 2018, her case made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Revelations that the young woman had been working in the sex trade when she went missing — and that her mother, Nan Lee, was alleged to have groomed her into the work — hogged the focus.

It soon became clear that Siam had not survived her abduction. Her body laid unidentified, in a mortuary for days while the search for her continued, and police had not put the pieces together.

After a suspect was arrested for her abduction, rape, and murder, Siam’s friends and family hoped that justice would be done, but that was not to be.

Her alleged murderer’s death would only add to the mystery surrounding this case. To this day, many wonder whether Philani Ntuli is really dead.

In episode 100 of True Crime South Africa, we explore Siam Lee’s life and death and attempt to understand who the young woman really was outside of the one-dimensional character created for her in the minds of the public.  

