Sting operation nets Hawks captain for 'demanding R250k gratification'
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
A Hawks captain has been arrested for corruption after allegedly threatening to freeze a victim's bank account unless he paid her R250,000.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the 52-year-old allegedly committed the crime last Saturday.
Mojapelo said the captain approached “the complainant and informed him there were fraudulent activities happening in his bank account and therefore she is going to freeze his bank accounts.
“She then demanded a gratification of R250,000 in exchange for this not happening.
“The matter was reported to the police, who then commenced the investigation. A sting operation was conducted at Bela Bela whereby the alleged suspect was arrested after receiving the money from the complainant.”
The suspect is set to appear in court on Monday.
