South Africa

Policeman spent hours probing deadly crash then dies riding motorbike home

18 December 2022 - 15:23
The 37-year-old constable was killed on his way home. Stock photo.
The 37-year-old constable was killed on his way home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A 37-year-old police constable who spent all day investigating a deadly crash involving a taxi and a truck in Limpopo, was killed shortly afterwards while riding home on his motorbike.

Vongani Baloyi, attached to the local criminal record centre in Lebowakgomo, had spent hours attending to a culpable homicide case where eight people perished on Saturday at Podungwane.

“It is understood that soon after concluding the task at the accident scene, the member went to the office in Lebowakgomo and dropped off the official vehicle. He then took his private motorbike and was riding home to Westenburg when he met his untimely death,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Police called to the scene found him trapped under a bakkie which had driven over him and dragged him several metres.

“A preliminary probe conducted at the scene revealed that the member was following another vehicle and was knocked off his motorbike and fell on the road.

“That’s when the other vehicle, a Toyota bakkie drove over him and killed him instantly,” he said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe mourned the loss of a committed and dedicated member.

“I urge motorists to be considerate on the road to eliminate this carnage that continues to rob us of beautiful souls.

“On behalf of the management of the South African Police Service in the province and the entire police family, I pass my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of our member and the families of those who lost their loved ones in a horrific accident that took place earlier along the R37 road next to St Engenas Church at Podungwane,” said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims

Onlookers could not believe their eyes when a car stopped next to a crash scene on Berea Road just after 12.15pm on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Avoid night-time travel, exercise caution in high crash zones: RTMC

Motorists should plan their trips carefully and avoid travelling at night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Family crash while trying to avoid protest on N2 freeway in Durban

A late night protest on Durban’s notorious N2 freeway resulted in a family being injured in a car crash after they tried to avoid burning tyres ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  2. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  3. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa
  4. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  5. Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech