The eThekwini municipality has confirmed the drowning of three people, including a teenager at Durban north beach on Saturday.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said a team comprising of 35 lifeguards and another team of paramedics had a grim tasks of executing a mass rescue efforts to assist more than 100 people who were involved in the incident.
"Despite the best efforts of the emergency response team, three people lost their lives while others were transported to hospital," said Mayisela.
He added, "The municipality is saddened by the tragedy and sends condolences to the families of the deceased".
This comes barely a week after two teenage girls were drowned in Park Rynie on the South Coast.
According to the search Mi7 national group, it is believed that the families of the two friends were holidaying in the area, when they were pulled by the current.
Bystanders recovered the body of the 15 year old while 12 was found by emergency search and rescue team.
TimesLIVE
Three drown at Durban beach in incident involving more than 100 people
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com/ File photo
TimesLIVE
