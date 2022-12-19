Five people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed in another crash on the N2 near Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Sunday .
Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the incident took place at about 8.30pm near the M37.
Reports from the scene indicated two vehicles collided and five people were declared dead on arrival of paramedics, he said.
Three others were treated and stabilised on the scene for moderate injuries and transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals.
“The cause of the collision and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation,” said Van Reenen.
Five killed in Durban crash
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
Seven killed in minibus crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal
The incident follows a crash in which seven people were killed and five seriously injured on the N3, just after the Bergville plaza interchange, on Sunday.
According to the N3 toll concession, it is alleged the taxi had been travelling in the northbound lane when the driver lost control and rolled into the southbound lane.
TimesLIVE
