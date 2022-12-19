KISS THE BOER
From killing it behind the decks to ‘kissing’ the Boer: Julius Malema’s 2022
Image: EFF/Twitter
EFF leader Julius Malema is one of the most outspoken public figures in the country and continues to spark conversation in 2022.
Malema's year had highs and lows, from court cases to the DJ booth. He dined in foreign lands and mourned with those close to him.
He sparked anger and celebrations with his outbursts, grabbing headlines as always.
Here are some moments from Malema's 2022:
KISS THE BOER
Malema sparked debate when he appeared at the Equality Court in Johannesburg in February.
AfriForum brought a civil case against Malema, his party and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for allegedly singing the anti-apartheid song Dubul’ibhunu (“shoot the Boer” or “kill the Boer”).
Appearing as a witness in the matter, Malema denied saying “shoot the Boer” during the chant, insisting it was “shoot to kill, kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer”.
Malema explained that “shoot to kill” meant shooting to kill enemy forces standing between people and freedom.
“Kiss the Boer, kiss the farmer. I thought it’s English,” added Malema
“Kiss how?” asked AfriForum advocate Mark Oppenheimer. “Mwah,” said Malema, demonstrating a kiss.
Farm murders and ‘Kiss the Boer’ — seven quotes from Malema at the Equality Court
MOURNING WITH THE GARDEES
Malema and his wife joined other EFF members, friends and family in mourning the death of Hillary Gardee in May.
The daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee was shot in the head. Her body was found four days after she disappeared.
Malema told mourners that after Hillary's killing, he fears for his own children.
“We are all scared, asking if our children will be next. If politicians can be scared, what about ordinary citizens?”
‘These killers wear suits,’ Malema tells mourners at Hillary Gardee’s funeral
THAT’S DJ MALEMA TO YOU
Malema headed to sunny Spain in July for the wedding of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter.
There he spun the decks for other guests and popped bottles with famous faces.
Speaking to podcaster MacG about the trip, he said: “It was so chilled. I went there with my wife. We’d wake up, [have] breakfast and just chill.”
WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills
CLEARED OF ASSAULT
In September, Malema and Ndlozi were found not guilty of assault on a police officer at the funeral for ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.
The Randburg magistrate’s court found discrepancies in the state’s case.
Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy said the “evidence in its totality confirms the version” Malema and Ndlozi gave. He said the pair had not contradicted themselves when testifying.
Earlier Malema had told the court: “It was a very difficult day, very emotional. I came into politics when I was very young, and I was raised by people like Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. I was very close to her, and I couldn’t imagine I was going to be stopped from burying her.”
LISTEN | Malema, Ndlozi cleared of cop assault at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 2018 funeral
PRESIDENT OR ‘HEADLESS CHICKEN’?
Malema had tongues wagging in October when he labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa an absent president and a headless chicken.
“SA must prosper without the ANC,” he told the EFF's third provincial assembly at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.
He said the president was nowhere to be found when times got tough.
“You expect this body of yours to function without a head. Have you ever seen a headless chicken? What it does? That’s where we are now.”
'He must never pretend that he loves black people': Malema on Ramaphosa
ANC ‘MEDIOCRITY’ IS NOT FIT FOR A KING
He also slammed the ANC for allegedly almost collapsing a ceremony for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
The king was officially recognised by Ramaphosa at an event where the president gave the royal a certificate signifying his legitimacy as the reigning AmaZulu monarch. The ceremony was attended by thousands, including Malema, several kings and other foreign dignitaries.
Malema said the ANC provided mediocre sound, stage and screens.
“What a historic event. Salute to KZN people’s discipline. ANC government almost collapsed it by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens.
“EFF KZN must ask how much was spent and who the service providers were. But Amabutho kept us captivated. Looking forward to meeting my king soon,” he said.
Malema on king’s ceremony: ‘ANC almost collapsed it by providing mediocre sound, stage and screens’
‘WE MUST FIND THE KILLERS OF DJ SUMBODY’
Malema was again in mourning when Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka was killed in November.
Details surrounding his passing are unclear and still under investigation. Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said police received a complaint about a shooting at the corner of Woodmead and Woodland drives in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday, November 20..
Speaking at the star’s funeral, Malema urged police to prioritise the case.
“We must find the killers of DJ Sumbody because the question we must ask of ourselves is, who is next?
“If DJ Sumbody owed someone money and that person killed him because of it, that fool must know they won’t get the money,” said Malema.
‘Arrest the person who killed him’: Malema urges police to prioritise DJ Sumbody’s case
