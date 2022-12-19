“I would be lying if I said there isn’t some form of relief, because in every court appearance since day one, each appearance was harder than the last,” Ndalwane said.
“Being in court and seeing him was hurtful and there is huge relief that we will no longer go to court to see him.
“For me, this is justice. It may sound dark and not that I’m celebrating, but I’m definitely not crying. To us, it’s justice in some way. Whatever was eating him and led him to do what he did was serious and it cut off some pressure and pain from us,” she said.
They were hoping they would get some answers during the trial.
Efforts to obtain comment from the Ngobese family were unsuccessful.
Sikhakhane appeared in the Pinetown magistrate's court last week where he made a U-turn and told the court he intended to apply for bail.
This after he abandoned his bail application last month and requested a magistrate from outside the Pinetown district to handle his case.
TimesLIVE
'It was a cowardly move,' family reacts to Durban cop's death
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
“It was a cowardly move and it's unfortunate that we will not get answers to many questions we had.”
So said Precious Ndalwane, Njabulenhle Majozi’s aunt, speaking to TimesLIVE after Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane, 27, was found dead in his cell at Westville prison.
Sikhakhane faced two murder charges after Majozi, 18, and Sthembile Ngobese, 24, were found dead at his home in KwaNyuswa, outside Pinetown, in October.
According to the police, Sikhakhane was found dead in his cell on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said Westville police have opened an inquest docket and circumstances surrounding Sikhakane's death are being investigated.
Durban cop accused of shooting his two lovers asks magistrate to recuse herself
