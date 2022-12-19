Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the streetlights were installed and maintained by Sanral.
TimesLIVE
More than 400 streetlights stolen from M41 interchange in KZN
R50m repairs will only be completed by 2025, says Sanral
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Despite the continuous flow of traffic, copper thieves were able to steal cabling and fittings from more than 400 towering streetlights that illuminated the M41 from Mount Edgecombe to Umhlanga.
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) told TimesLIVE the cost of the repairs on the fairly new N2/M41 Mount Edgecombe interchange was estimated at R50m and should be complete in 2025.
“The streetlights were vandalised after the installation, allegedly a case of copper theft. The total number of affected lights is above 400 for the entire interchange, including cabling. The height ranges from 12m poles to 18m-high mast poles,” said Sanral electrical project manager in the eastern region, Zakhele Mthethwa.
An estimated 40,000 vehicles enter or leave the N2 from the M41 daily. This R1.14bn interchange sits on a major road and according to Sanral feeds major residential, industrial and commercial areas such as Phoenix, Mount Edgecombe and Umhlanga.
The absence of streetlights on this route has exposed the eThekwini municipality’s inability to curb vandalism and theft of infrastructure in the city.
