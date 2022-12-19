Discipline is the order of the day in the police service.
'They're police officers, not criminals': Mpumalanga top cop on new recruits
“We launched [National Safer Festive Season operations] while you were still at the academies, and as you are the new broom, we expect you to sweep very clean. You must sweep all forms of crime away.
“Criminals must be arrested. I want to have a happy sleep knowing this province is safe. I want to hear the people of Mpumalanga saying they are safe. I want to see the people of Mpumalanga dancing with excitement and happiness because they are safe.
“Mpumalanga is also one of the provinces which attracts more tourists. You must protect these tourists so that they could visit again. This also boosts our economy,” Manamela told the recruits.
Teamwork is important in the police service, she added.
“We do not appreciate gossip and backstabbing. We are one family which holds each other by the hand. I advise you to stand firm and march forward and thus work together harder. That way you will grow to be a better person,” she said.
“We are an organisation of discipline and professionalism, and we do not appreciate disappointment and lack of trust.
“You must protect young people, women and children. It is your duty to declare the protection of these vulnerable groups and commit yourselves to protecting them. You must not tolerate any form of gender-based violence and femicide.”
TimesLIVE
