South Africa

'They're police officers, not criminals': Mpumalanga top cop on new recruits

19 December 2022 - 14:24
Some of the 733 new constables welcoming on Monday by Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela.
Some of the 733 new constables welcoming on Monday by Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela.
Image: Supplied

Discipline is the order of the day in the police service.

This was the message from Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela, who on Monday welcomed 733 new constables.

Speaking to the newly appointed officers at the provincial headquarters in Mbombela, Manamela said they have recruited police officers and “not criminals”.

“We would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who contravenes our laws — and I hope it is not going to be one of you,” she said.

She told the new members they came into the service during the festive season when crime is rife.

Criminals must be arrested. I want to have a happy sleep knowing that this province is safe.
Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela, Mpumalanga police commissioner 

“We launched [National Safer Festive Season operations] while you were still at the academies, and as you are the new broom, we expect you to sweep very clean. You must sweep all forms of crime away.

“Criminals must be arrested. I want to have a happy sleep knowing this province is safe. I want to hear the people of Mpumalanga saying they are safe. I want to see the people of Mpumalanga dancing with excitement and happiness because they are safe.

“Mpumalanga is also one of the provinces which attracts more tourists. You must protect these tourists so that they could visit again. This also boosts our economy,” Manamela told the recruits.

Teamwork is important in the police service, she added.

“We do not appreciate gossip and backstabbing. We are one family which holds each other by the hand. I advise you to stand firm and march forward and thus work together harder. That way you will grow to be a better person,” she said.

“We are an organisation of discipline and professionalism, and we do not appreciate disappointment and lack of trust.

“You must protect young people, women and children. It is your duty to declare the protection of these vulnerable groups and commit yourselves to protecting them. You must not tolerate any form of gender-based violence and femicide.”

Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela on Monday welcomed 733 new police constables.
Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela on Monday welcomed 733 new police constables.
Image: Supplied

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Durban cop Mlungisi Sikhakane accused of killing his two lovers, ends his life

The Durban police officer, accused of killing two women he was linked to romantically, has been found dead in his cell at Westville Prison.
News
9 hours ago

Our cops should give us more than just boots on the ground

Policing capabilities other than the SAPS should be relied on for 'visibility' to promote public feelings of safety
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Sting operation nets Hawks captain for 'demanding R250k gratification'

A Hawks captain has been arrested for corruption after allegedly threatening to freeze a victim's bank account unless he paid her R250,000.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | South Africa's new constables excited to start enforcing the law

Rain does little to dampen festive mood for nearly 3,000 newly appointed officers and their proud families.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  4. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Durban beachfront a hive of activity as revellers enjoy sun and sea South Africa

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile