South Africa

eThekwini dismisses voice note on 'fake drownings' at beaches south of Durban

20 December 2022 - 10:09
The eThekwini municipality has dismissed a voice note claiming people drowned at beaches south of the city. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The eThekwini municipality on Tuesday dismissed an “alarmist” WhatsApp voice note claiming there have been drownings at beaches south of the city.

The city said the voice note, which is doing the rounds, called on the public to avoid beaches in Isipingo because of alleged drownings.

This comes after three people drowned and several were injured when they were caught in a rip current at North Beach in Durban on Saturday.

“The municipality can confirm that there was a drowning incident at North Beach on December 17 where three people died. The incident was due to a rip current, which is a fairly common phenomenon at sea,” it said.

But there was no drowning reported at Isipingo beach because swimming was prohibited due to poor water quality, it added.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.



