Fireworks and bubbly — 5 moments from Jacob Zuma’s year

20 December 2022 - 12:30
Former president Jacob Zuma was released on medical parole in September last year after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former president Jacob Zuma's year seemingly started with a bumpy ride and eased into celebration mode after his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court expired. 

He received a 15-month sentence last year after he ignored instructions to participate in the state capture inquiry. He was released on medical parole in September 2021. 

Here are five moments from Zuma’s year:

Fireworks and bubbly

Zuma celebrated his “freedom” by popping bottles, watching a fireworks display and dancing with his family at his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.  

His daughter Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma shared videos of him after his sentence for contempt of court expired.

Zuma said he felt the same way he felt in 1973 after being released from Robben Island.

“It is a day of mixed emotions. I am relieved to be free again to walk around and do whatever I want to do without restrictions and having to seek permission, in the same manner I felt in 1973 when I was released from Robben Island.

“Only this time I am also filled with sadness. It was the first time ever the Constitutional Court sentenced any person to a term of imprisonment and without the benefit of a trial. I never expected this to happen during the freedom and democracy we fought so hard to attain,” he said .

Entertaining crowd outside court

Zuma expressed delight about the support he has received since the expiry of his prison sentence. 

He appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court, where his private prosecution case of state advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan was heard. The matter has been postponed to February 2023.

The former president was accompanied by ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association sang and chanted outside court. 

“I am going to sing for you. I am no longer a prisoner,” Zuma said in isiZulu before singing  Umshini Wami.

Enjoying a milkshake as a ‘free man’

Zuma enjoyed a normal life and was seen drinking a milkshake at a restaurant.  

“I am a free man,” the former president could be heard saying in a viral video. 

Taking shots at Ramaphosa

Zuma took a shot at ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, claiming his leadership is illegitimate as it was attained through the use of money and bypassing the democratic nature of the ruling party’s national conference.

He said the ANC has changed for the worse.

“I’ve been arrested in democracy. I fear no-one. I want the ANC I joined. There were allegations made that Ramaphosa, who was contesting the presidency, used a lot of money to buy his position as president of the ANC.

“When this allegation was made, the figure was put at about aR1bn. At the Zondo commission [into state capture], Ramaphosa openly admitted he did use money to buy the position but said it was just over R300m.”

Throwing his hat in the ring for ANC chair

Zuma kicked off his campaign for ANC national chairperson at Isidingo Combined Primary School in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal. 

He threw his hat into the ANC leadership contest ring in September, telling branches he was available for the position of national chair of the governing party.

Zuma did not get enough nominations from branches to make the preliminary ballot ahead of the party’s elective conference next month.

TimesLIVE

Salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials — here’s what they earn now

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has made salary changes for mayors, speakers and other top officials.
Politics
1 month ago

From ‘Sarafina’ to Phala Phala, scandal is almost a requirement for political office

Like the crowd cheering Zuma at the stadium last week, the problem lies with us. We continue to elect jackals and hyenas, and then let them loose in ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
