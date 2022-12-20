South Africa

KZN crime intelligence officers accused of double murder to apply for bail

20 December 2022 - 11:01
Members from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone (pictured) arrested two crime intelligence officers, a businessman and two of his employees in connection with a double murder last week.
Members from the Hawks offices in Port Shepstone (pictured) arrested two crime intelligence officers, a businessman and two of his employees in connection with a double murder last week.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Two KwaZulu-Natal police crime intelligence officers charged with a double murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder are expected to apply for bail in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Tuesday. 

Officers Mark Naidoo, 47, and Mervyn Craig Nadarajan, 42, attached to the crime intelligence unit in Port Shepstone, will appear alongside businessman Dane Rangasamy, 38, Vishaan Dharamraj, 43, and Rajeeth Dharamraj, 47.

The five men stand accused of severely assaulting two of Rangasamy's employees earlier this year and dumping their bodies in veld in the Msinsini area. 

Vishaan and Rajeeth Dharamraj are believed to be employees of Rangasamy, who owns a motor vehicle workshop in the Marburg area. 

It is understood the victims had been accused of theft.

Two cops among 5 arrested by Hawks in connection with KZN double murder

Two crime intelligence officers will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court on Wednesday alongside a businessman and two of his employees.
News
5 days ago

The Hawks said they were reported missing at Msinsini police station in February.

“A missing person docket was registered and the investigation ensued. On February 28, a decomposed body was found in the Msinsini area and it positively identified as one of the missing people.

“Investigations continued and in September the skeletal remains, suspected to be those of the other missing person, were found in the same vicinity.”

DNA samples were collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

On Tuesday last week Hawks members from the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit, working with the Port Shepstone tactical response team and Ugu district detectives, arrested the accused. 

TimesLIVE    

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'It was a cowardly move,' family reacts to Durban cop's death

“It was a cowardly move and it's unfortunate that we will not get answers to many questions we had.”
News
16 hours ago

'They're police officers, not criminals': Mpumalanga top cop on new recruits

Discipline is the order of the day in the police service, Mpumalanga commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela said on Monday as she welcomed 733 new ...
News
20 hours ago

National police commissioner Masemola ‘too silent’ for the job

Eight months into his post, critics say national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola hasn't made much of an impact on the SA Police Service.
News
1 week ago

Bloodied ID card links KZN cop arrested for ANC councillor's death to another shooting

A KwaZulu-Natal police constable who was arrested earlier for the killing of an ANC councillor was linked by a bloodied appointment card to another ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  4. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  5. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa

Latest Videos

Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election
'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile