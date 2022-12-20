South Africa

Stage 6 for Tuesday night, then stage 4 resumes on Wednesday morning

20 December 2022 - 18:22 By TimesLIVE
Eskom will escalate load-shedding to stage 6 from Tuesday at 8pm until 5am on Wednesday. This is to ensure sufficient generation capacity is available on Tuesday night to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station. File photo.
Eskom will escalate load-shedding to stage 6 from Tuesday at 8pm until 5am on Wednesday. This is to ensure sufficient generation capacity is available on Tuesday night to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station. File photo.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 8pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, then stage 4 will resume until further notice.

“This is necessary to ensure sufficient generation capacity is available tonight to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station so that this capacity will be available during the day tomorrow,” Eskom said.

The power utility said the  breakdown of six generating units during the day on Tuesday necessitated the escalation in the load-shedding stage.

“Eskom will publish a further update should any significant changes occur.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

City Power clears backlog of 3,000 calls during 72-hour load-shedding reprieve

The City of Johannesburg has cleared a backlog of 3,000 calls caused by the recent devastating storms during a 72-hour reprieve from load-shedding.
News
13 hours ago

LISTEN | Load-shedding eases on Monday but exemption keeps lights on for VIPs at Nasrec

Eskom plans to reduce crippling countrywide load-shedding to stage 5 early on Monday, while a special exemption “due to the presence of high security ...
News
2 days ago

SANDF deployed at power stations

The army is being deployed at some power stations in South Africa as plant breakdowns, theft and vandalism contribute to unprecedented levels of ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  4. ‘Engineer’ must pay back millions after court pours cold water on qualification News
  5. Midrand businessman Kevin Soal 'executed' by kidnappers South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election