Stage 6 for Tuesday night, then stage 4 resumes on Wednesday morning

Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 8pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday, then stage 4 will resume until further notice.
“This is necessary to ensure sufficient generation capacity is available tonight to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power station so that this capacity will be available during the day tomorrow,” Eskom said.
The power utility said the breakdown of six generating units during the day on Tuesday necessitated the escalation in the load-shedding stage.
“Eskom will publish a further update should any significant changes occur.”
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu
